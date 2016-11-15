Open Close

PHOTOS: Local youth speak out

November 15, 2016

PHOTOS • JAMES LEPINSKY CONTRERAS

On Sunday, Nov. 13, Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School senior Misha Lerner organized a protest in front of the new Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Ave. Montgomery County students say that they come together to directly attack Trump’s “dangerous and immoral platform.” I was joined by Chris Bonilla and Lily O’Dowd, who made their own signs: “No matter the height, we will fight” and “Is this real?”

The protestors demonstrated that activism is thriving in Montgomery County, and they are becoming the new faces of it.

