PHOTOS: Students protest president-elect Trump

Photos by JAMES LEPINSKY CONTRERAS



Nov. 14—On a chilly Monday morning, I take my usual stroll down Silver Spring after my classes at Montgomery College. On my way to a record store, I noticed police cars blocking the intersection of Georgia Avenue. and Colesville Road.

Approaching was a stampede of high school students, chanting “Her body, her choice” and “This is what democracy looks like” as they made their way to Veterans Plaza on Fenton Street. and Ellsworth Drive. Participants said that they attend Montgomery Blair, Northwood, and Einstein High Schools.