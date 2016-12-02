TALK OF TAKOMA: Gabi Tayac

Listen to a report on indigenous and immigration issues from Gabrielle Tayac, historian at the National Museum of the American Indian. Gabi shares specific actions for community members who want to get involved in the protest at Standing Rock and the deportation of her Mayan nephew. This Nov. 27 interview aired live on Talk of Takoma, a weekly magazine show hosted by Voice Senior Editor Eric Bond on Takoma Park’s community radio station, WOWD-LP, 94.3 FM.
