TALK OF TAKOMA: Takoma Park reacts to the 2016 election

Community voices on Election Eve

And the day after

Listen to unfiltered voices of the community during the week of the November 2016 general election. There interviews originally aired on the Nov. 13 episode of Talk of Takoma, a weekly magazine show hosted by Voice Senior Editor Eric Bond on Takoma Park’s community radio station, WOWD-LP, 94.3 FM.

Talk of Takoma airs live every Sunday on Takoma Radio, WOWD-LP, 94.3 FM.