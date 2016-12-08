Takoma Park soldier dies of wounds

DEC 8—The Department of Defense announced the death of Sgt. First Class Allan E. Brown, 46, of Takoma Park, Maryland. Sgt. Brown died Dec. 6 at Walter Reed National Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland, of injuries sustained Nov. 12 from an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan.

Sgt. Brown was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas. soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

The Washington Post reports that the explosion was set off Nov. 12 by a suicide bomber at the start of an organized running event at the Bagram air base in northeaster Afghanistan.

Two other U.S. soldiers, a Polish soldier and two U.S. contractors were killed in the explosion. Brown was one of 16 Americans wounded. The Taliban took responsibility for the attack, according to the Post.

Brown is the second Takoma Park resident an ninth U.S. service member to die in Afghanistan combat this year. The Takoma Voice reported that Green Beret Army Staff Sgt. Adam S. Thomas, 31, died in October in Afghanistan. Like Sgt. Brown, he also died from injuries caused by an explosive device. Thomas’ “home of record” is Takoma Park, MD. Since February, 2016, he was stationed at Fort Carson, CO.

The other U.S. soldiers killed in the Nov. 12 incident were Sgt. John W. Perry, 30, of Stockton, California, who died Nov. 12 and Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt, 20, of Tamaroa, Illinois, who died Nov. 12.

Sgt. First Class Allan E. Brown. Photo courtesy Fort Hood Public Affairs Office.