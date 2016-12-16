POLICE REPORTS: Armed robbery, theft, sentencing for assault on officer, possession

The Takoma Park and Washington, DC Metropolitan police departments issued these notices Dec 9 – Dec 16, 2016. Case numbers are included for anyone who can provide information about the crime. Police contact information is below. Citizens can sign up for customized Takoma Park, MD police announcements on the police website. Or they can join the Washington DC Fourth District Police.

Burtonsville Man Sentenced for Assault on Officer; Possession with the Intention to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Narcotics

On December 12, 2016, the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland, sentenced James Holmes of Burtonsville, Maryland, to four years, all suspended except two, for possession of controlled dangerous substance (CDS) “Crack” Cocaine with the intent to distribute; 10 years, all suspended except two, for assault on a police officer, both sentences to run concurrent; and upon release, five years supervised probation with special conditions.

On March 2, 2016, at approximately 9:38 pm, members of the Takoma Park Police Special Assignment Team (SAT) attempted a traffic stop in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Holmes, initially pulled his vehicle over. When an officer approached the vehicle, there was an overwhelming odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle. When Holmes was asked to exit the vehicle, he refused to do so several times. An officer opened the driver’s side door to the vehicle requesting that Holmes exit the vehicle, at which point Holmes slammed it shut on the officer’s hand and accelerated his vehicle. The officer’s hand was caught in the vehicle’s door and he was dragged a few feet before he could free his hand. While driving away, the officer observed Holmes throw a white object out the window.

Holmes fled on to University Blvd. where another officer was positioned. Holmes struck that officer’s vehicle, which in turn caused the officer behind Holmes to strike Holmes’ vehicle. After the collisions, Holmes was taken into custody.

Officers returned to the site where Holmes threw the object out the window and retrieved CDS “Crack” Cocaine in an amount indicative of an intent to distribute.

Holmes was arrested, charged accordingly and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Theft from Auto

On December 13, 2016, at approximately 1:54 am, Takoma Park Police were on patrol in the 6300 block of Eastern Avenue when they observed a subject rummaging through a vehicle. After seeing the police, the subject fled on foot. Offices canvassed the area with negative results. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and property from the vehicle had been stolen.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the police department at 301-270-1100 and reference case #16063871.

Armed Robbery

On December 13, 2016, at approximately 6:00 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the area of Cedar Avenue/Philadelphia Avneue (bus stop) for the report of an armed robbery. The victim was walking when he was accosted by two suspects who exited a vehicle and pushed him to the ground. They demanded property and the victim complied. The suspects then told the victim to “go” and not look at them as they fled in an unknown direction of travel.

The suspects are described as two black males, early 20’s, both wearing dark clothing, one wearing a hoodie. The suspect vehicle is described as a red compact Sedan.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the police department at 301-270-1100 and reference case #16063879.

Flyover of Arlington National Cemetery for the Wreaths Across America Event

On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 9:30 am EST, six T-6 Texan aircraft will conduct a flyover of Arlington National Cemetery for the Wreaths Across America event. There is no rain date in the event of inclement weather.

This activity has been coordinated in cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Park Police, Department of Defense, Pentagon Force Protection Agency, Transportation Security Administration and other NCR area agencies.k

Vacant House Checks During the Holidays

December 3—During the holiday season, to increase your peace of mind while on vacation or out of town, the police department offers vacant house checks. Officers will visit your house daily and inspect for signs of suspicious activity. No one should be staying at the house. The minimum period of absence is three days. For more information, or to set up a vacant house check, contact the Takoma Park Police Department Communications Division at 301.270.1100.

Keep Your Holiday Packages Safe

December 3—This holiday season is an opportune time for burglars and thieves to commit crimes. Typically, there’s a jump in packages stolen from homes during the holidays. This is an easy time for thieves because sometimes the person expecting a package doesn’t realize their package has been stolen until sometimes weeks after it was supposed to be delivered. Solutions to the problem include tracking your deliveries online and reporting missing bundles as soon as possible. And of course, try to be home when you’re expecting something valuable to arrive. If you can’t be there, make arrangements with a neighbor. A lot of times the thefts are not reported to police because those receiving the packages assume there was a problem with the delivery. We do encourage anybody who is missing a package after it has been verified through the shipping company to contact police and make a report.

If you are sending something to someone please let those people know they need to be expecting it. Also, check for an expected package at the usual time your postal carrier delivers to your home. If using a shipping company or service, ask about other measure they offer to ensure delivery. The best way to do it is to require a signature, especially if you are sending a high-value item. Some companies will allow a neighbor to be designated to accept packages if the delivery comes when you are away from home. Be neighborly and ask a neighbor if they will accept a package for you, or ask them to keep an eye out if you know you have a package being delivered.

DO YOUR PART TO MAKE THE HOLIDAYS A SAFE AND HAPPY TIME FOR EVERYONE – EXCEPT THE CRIMINALS!

Takoma Park’s Plastic Bag Ban Now in Effect

December 5—A long anticipated ban on the use of plastic single-use bags at point of sale went into effect in Takoma Park last week, on December 1. The City Council, known for its progressive stance when it comes to sustainable policies and practices, passed the ordinance earlier this year after much consideration and discussion about the ban.

The plastic bag ban does provide a few exceptions, including dry cleaning bags, newspaper bags where newspapers are delivered by the publisher, and non-point of sale plastic bags such as those used for raw or bulk items like produce, grains, candy, and small hardware items. Farmers markets within the city are permitted to provide compostable disposable plastic bags to customers at the point of sale, but only for the first year of the ban.

While it was initially expected to be in full force as of December 1, the emphasis for the first 90 days of the new ordinance will focus on education and outreach to local business.

Community Police Academy – Change of Dates

December 6—Change of Academy start/end date: Because of the holidays, there has been some scheduling issues with lecturers for the classes. For that reason, the Community Police Academy will begin the first Wednesday after the new year, January 4, and end on March 8. Applications are still being accepted through close of business on December 7. A minimum of 10 people are required to conduct the Academy classes.

The Takoma Park Police Department is now accepting applications for its Community Police Academy. The Community Police Academy will start on January 4, 2017.

The Community Police Academy is a 10-week long program consisting of one class a week on Wednesday evenings from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The classes cover topics such as patrol, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, etc. The presentations are slide show/lecture style and will be given by officers, detectives and civilians of the Takoma Park Police Department. There will also be multiple opportunities for hands-on learning through equipment demonstrations, practical scenarios, field trips and ride-alongs with patrol officers.

The Takoma Park Police Department believes that educating the community will result in gaining their understanding and support. Through implementation of the Community Police Academy, the community will gain new insight into how law enforcement officers perform their duties. The success of any law enforcement agency depends largely upon the amount of cooperation and support it receives from the community it serves.

The Community Police Academy is free to the public. Seats are limited to the first 25 students and will be filled based on a first come/first serve basis. The Takoma Park Police Department encourages all applicants to be able to commit to the full 10 weeks to get the most out of the program.

If you are interested in learning about the Takoma Park Police Department and local government, you are 18 years of age or older, and live or work in Takoma Park, you may apply. The applicants may not have any serious misdemeanor or any felony offenses.

Applications for the Community Police Academy are available at the Takoma Park Police Department located at 7500 Maple Avenue, Takoma Park, Maryland 20912. You may also click the following link, fill out the application and submit it electronically to Cathy Plevy: https://takomapark.seamlessdocs.com/f/CommunityPoliceAcademy. The deadline to turn in a completed application has been extended to Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

Any questions about the Community Police Academy can be directed to the Public Information Officer, Cathy Plevy, at 301-891-7142 or cathyp@takomaparkmd.gov.