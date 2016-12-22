ANNOUNCEMENTS: Stand together, sing-a-long, Shop-‘n-Give, musical giving, PJs, drums …

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Takoma Radio – WOWD-LP, 94.3 FM and streaming at takomaradio.org. Schedule.
Takoma Park Farmers Market – Sundays, 10 am-2 pm. Closed Sunday, Dec. 25. More info.
Takoma Ensemble’s 2017 Season, “TOGETHER” – Concerts January 21, February 18, April 8, June 4. More information.
CALENDAR
Friday, December 23
Takoma Park City offices and facilities will close – 12:30 p.m., The Police Department is always open, 24/7, for emergencies.
Saturday, December 24
Takoma Park City offices and facilities – closed, The Police Department is always open, 24/7, for emergencies.
Sunday, December 25
Takoma Park City offices and facilities – closed. The Police Department is always open, 24/7, for emergencies.
Monday, December 26
Takoma Park City offices and facilities – closed. The Police Department is always open, 24/7, for emergencies.
Tuesday, December 27
Takoma Park City offices and facilities – closed. The Police Department is always open, 24/7, for emergencies.
Friday, December 30
Takoma Park City offices and facilities – close at 6 p.m.
Saturday, December 31
Takoma Park City offices and facilities – closed. The Police Department is always open, 24/7, for emergencies.
Sunday, January 1
Takoma Park City offices and facilities – closed. The Police Department is always open, 24/7, for emergencies.
Monday, January 2
Takoma Park City offices and facilities – closed. The Police Department is always open, 24/7, for emergencies.
Monday, January 9
Committee on the Environment meeting – 7:15 pm, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.
Tuesday, January 10
Tree Commission hearing – 6:30 p.m., Atrium Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD
Facade Advisory Board meeting – 6:30 p.m. Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD,
Nuclear-Free Takoma Park Committee meeting – 7:30 p.m., Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.
Human Element Opening Reception – 6:30 pm to 8 pm,Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD. Celebrate We Are Takoma’s new exhibition Human Element, showcasing works by artists Maria Simonsson, Cynthia Johnson, and Suzheila Reyes-Bunnag. Enjoy snacks and beverages and amazing art. Meet the artists. More information.
Wednesday, January 11
City Council Meeting – 7:30 p.m. Takoma Park Community Center Auditorium, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, Md. Public comments, council comments, city manager comments. Voting session: Green Team priorities resolution, (tentative) possible vote related to Takoma Junction development agreement.Work session: proposed Takoma Park Scholarship Program for Montgomery College Students, (tentative) discussion of Takoma Junction Redevelopment. City Council Agendas.
Thursday, January 12
Docs in Progress Presents Community Stories Student Showcase – 7:30 pm. Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD. Docs in Progress features an encore screening of Community Stories Student Showcase. Enjoy thirteen short film by first-time local filmmakers spotlighting stories from Takoma Park and Silver Spring. More information.
Takoma Junction Community Consultation Advisory Committee meeting – 7 p.m., Takoma Park Community Center Hydrangea Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.
Saturday, January 14
The U-Liners in Concert – 7:30 p.m., Takoma Park Community Center Auditorium, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, Md. Takoma Park’s own The U-Liners, an Americana/rooots-rockband, takes the stage at the Takoma Park Community Center. More information.
Teen Night Out is at Takoma Park Recreation Center – Takoma Park Recreation Center, 7315 New Hampshire Avenue. Looking for something exciting to do on the second & fourth Fridays of the month? Then Teen Night Out is the place for you. The Takoma Park Recreation Center provides high quality, affordable, safe and FUN activities for teens. Come on out to a night of games, activities and more. Bring your friends for a cheap night out of the house. Free with membership. For more information, contact Vince Cain at 301-891-7289 or VincentC@takomaparkmd.gov.
CULTURAL EVENTS
Busboys and Poets – 235 Carroll St NW, Washington, D.C. 20012. November schedule of events scroll down for Takoma location), including poetry slam, open mics, authors, etc.
NOTICES
Public art – Do you know of a good place in your neighborhood for a mural or sculpture? Tell the city where you want public art. Drop us an email with your ideas at arts@takomaparkmd.gov
The Missing Ingredient is You! – Are you a connector of sorts and do you particularly enjoy the process of helping connect with causes? Currently the Lifelong Takoma Planning Committee could use your help. For more information on event day volunteering please contact Colleen Clay at colleenfclay@yahoo.com or Karen Maricheau at lifelong@takomaparkmd.gov or at 301-891-7232.
Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department (TPVFD) Room Rental – The Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department (TPVFD) classroom space is a (2,040 sq. ft. /36x72ft.) fully carpeted room. Kitchenette for limited food preparation, a men’s single restroom and a women’s single restroom both handicap accessible, a white board, room dividers, banquet tables, chairs, and built-in waist-level cabinet space for laying out food or other items. The maximum occupancy is 75 individuals. All requests should be directed through the TPVFD Administrative Office (240) 773-8954.
Sign Up For Takoma Park Alert! – Be notified of urgent public safety emergencies, road closures and weather-related closures by text, email or phone call. Go to takomaparkmd.gov/services/takoma-park-alert.
Stay Connected! – Go to http://www.takomaparkmd.gov/news to sign up for emails on arts and community events and public safety information.
Try Morris dance – Dance in England! We need more dancers for our summer 2017 England tour. FREE practice/learning sessions start in September, most Thursdays, 8:00 PM, Knock on Wood Tap Studio, 6925 Willow Street, NW, Washington, DC (Takoma, DC). Try it out, no obligation. Foggy Bottom Morris Men are Washington DC area’s premiere men’s morris dance team. Men who wish to attend or who have questions, email squire@fbmm.org. Rock Creek Morris Women also seek new (women) dancers. Their practices are Weds. evenings, 7:30 at Bethesda Elementary School. More info.
Opportunities at The Takoma Voice – interns, reporters, columnists wanted for this community news publication. Gain reporting/writing experience, editorial guidance, and a readership. Editorbond@takomavoice.com.Illustration by William L. Brown
