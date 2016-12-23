POLICE REPORTS: Shots fired, assault with deadly weapon, robbery, stolen auto

The Takoma Park and Washington, DC Metropolitan police departments issued these notices Dec 16 – Dec 23, 2016. Case numbers are included for anyone who can provide information about the crime. Police contact information is below. Citizens can sign up for customized Takoma Park, MD police announcements on the police website. Or they can join the Washington DC Fourth District Police.

Shots Fired; Suspect Fled on Foot

On December 16, 2016, at approximately 4:47 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue for the report of multiple shots fired. Witnesses stated that a Hispanic male wearing a gray sweatshirt fired multiple shots at a male. The suspect then fled on foot in the woods along Sligo Creek Parkway. Investigation is on-going. Suspect lookout: Hispanic or white male, stocky build, beard, curly hair, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants. If anyone has any information, please contact Takoma Park Police at 301-270-1100.

Stolen Auto

On December 18, 2016, at approximately 2:15 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 100 block of Lee Avenue for a report of a stolen auto. The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a white 1999 Ford E-350 Van. The victim last saw his vehicle on December 17 at approximately 3:00 pm and noticed it missing at 1:50 pm on December 18. The outstanding vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) stolen vehicle database. Investigation continues under case #16064872.

Theft

Dec 21, 2016 4:04 a.m. Theft Second Degree (all Other Larceny) at a convenience store on the 200 – 299 block of Cedar Stree., NW.

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Dec 21, 2016 10:27 p.m. – Assault with a dangerous weapon reported on the 7600 – 7699 block of Georgia Avenue, NW.

Robbery

Dec 22, 2016 12:16 a.m. – Robbery reported at a residence/home on the 6600 – 6699 block of Georgia Avenue, NW.

Vacant House Checks During the Holidays

December 3—During the holiday season, to increase your peace of mind while on vacation or out of town, the police department offers vacant house checks. Officers will visit your house daily and inspect for signs of suspicious activity. No one should be staying at the house. The minimum period of absence is three days. For more information, or to set up a vacant house check, contact the Takoma Park Police Department Communications Division at 301.270.1100.

Community Police Academy – Change of Dates

December 6—Change of Academy start/end date: Because of the holidays, there has been some scheduling issues with lecturers for the classes. For that reason, the Community Police Academy will begin the first Wednesday after the new year, January 4, and end on March 8. Applications are still being accepted through close of business on December 7. A minimum of 10 people are required to conduct the Academy classes.

The Takoma Park Police Department is now accepting applications for its Community Police Academy. The Community Police Academy will start on January 4, 2017.

The Community Police Academy is a 10-week long program consisting of one class a week on Wednesday evenings from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The classes cover topics such as patrol, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, etc. The presentations are slide show/lecture style and will be given by officers, detectives and civilians of the Takoma Park Police Department. There will also be multiple opportunities for hands-on learning through equipment demonstrations, practical scenarios, field trips and ride-alongs with patrol officers.

The Takoma Park Police Department believes that educating the community will result in gaining their understanding and support. Through implementation of the Community Police Academy, the community will gain new insight into how law enforcement officers perform their duties. The success of any law enforcement agency depends largely upon the amount of cooperation and support it receives from the community it serves.

The Community Police Academy is free to the public. Seats are limited to the first 25 students and will be filled based on a first come/first serve basis. The Takoma Park Police Department encourages all applicants to be able to commit to the full 10 weeks to get the most out of the program.

If you are interested in learning about the Takoma Park Police Department and local government, you are 18 years of age or older, and live or work in Takoma Park, you may apply. The applicants may not have any serious misdemeanor or any felony offenses.

Applications for the Community Police Academy are available at the Takoma Park Police Department located at 7500 Maple Avenue, Takoma Park, Maryland 20912. You may also click the following link, fill out the application and submit it electronically to Cathy Plevy: https://takomapark.seamlessdocs.com/f/CommunityPoliceAcademy. The deadline to turn in a completed application has been extended to Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

Any questions about the Community Police Academy can be directed to the Public Information Officer, Cathy Plevy, at 301-891-7142 or cathyp@takomaparkmd.gov.