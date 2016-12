TALK OF TAKOMA: Divesting from nuclear weapons

by ERIC BOND

On Thursday, Dec. 22, President-elect Trump tweeted his intention to engage in an arms race with Russia. What can you do about it? Listen to last week’s Talk of Takoma Discussion with Reid Baron and Kevin Martin, members of the Takoma Park Nuclear Free Committee.

Talk of Takoma is a weekly magazine show on WOWD-LP, Takoma Radio, Takoma Park's community radio station.