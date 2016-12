TALK OF TAKOMA: Rizzy Qureshi

by ERIC BOND

Meet Takoma Park’s Ward 3 Councilmember, Rizzy Qureshi. A prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s office and a fairly new arrival to Takoma Park, Rizzy has a passion for justice and for Takoma Park.

Talk of Takoma is a weekly magazine show on WOWD-LP, Takoma Radio, Takoma Park’s community radio station. Listen in on Sundays 1-3 p.m. at 94.3 FM, streaming at takomaradio.org.