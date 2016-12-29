ANNOUNCEMENTS: New year meetings: Environment, Trees, Facades, No-nukes, City Council, …

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS



Takoma Radio – WOWD-LP, 94.3 FM and streaming at takomaradio.org. Schedule.

Takoma Park Farmers Market – Sundays, 10 am-2 pm. Closed Sunday, Dec. 25. More info.

Takoma Ensemble’s 2017 Season, “TOGETHER” – Concerts January 21, February 18, April 8, June 4. More information.

CALENDAR

Friday, December 30

Takoma Park City offices and facilities – close at 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 31 – January 2

Takoma Park City offices and facilities – closed. The Police Department is always open, 24/7, for emergencies.

Monday, January 9

Committee on the Environment meeting – 7:15 pm, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Tuesday, January 10

Tree Commission hearing – 6:30 p.m., Atrium Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD

Facade Advisory Board meeting – 6:30 p.m. Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD,

Nuclear-Free Takoma Park Committee meeting – 7:30 p.m., Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Human Element Opening Reception – 6:30 pm to 8 pm,Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD. Celebrate We Are Takoma’s new exhibition Human Element, showcasing works by artists Maria Simonsson, Cynthia Johnson, and Suzheila Reyes-Bunnag. Enjoy snacks and beverages and amazing art. Meet the artists. More information.

Wednesday, January 11

City Council Meeting – 7:30 p.m. Takoma Park Community Center Auditorium, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, Md. Public comments, council comments, city manager comments. Voting session: Green Team priorities resolution, (tentative) possible vote related to Takoma Junction development agreement.Work session: proposed Takoma Park Scholarship Program for Montgomery College Students, (tentative) discussion of Takoma Junction Redevelopment. City Council Agendas.

Thursday, January 12

Docs in Progress Presents Community Stories Student Showcase – 7:30 pm. Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD. Docs in Progress features an encore screening of Community Stories Student Showcase. Enjoy thirteen short film by first-time local filmmakers spotlighting stories from Takoma Park and Silver Spring. More information.

Takoma Junction Community Consultation Advisory Committee meeting – 7 p.m., Takoma Park Community Center Hydrangea Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Saturday, January 14

The U-Liners in Concert – 7:30 p.m., Takoma Park Community Center Auditorium, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, Md. Takoma Park’s own The U-Liners, an Americana/rooots-rockband, takes the stage at the Takoma Park Community Center. More information.

Teen Night Out is at Takoma Park Recreation Center – Takoma Park Recreation Center, 7315 New Hampshire Avenue. Looking for something exciting to do on the second & fourth Fridays of the month? Then Teen Night Out is the place for you. The Takoma Park Recreation Center provides high quality, affordable, safe and FUN activities for teens. Come on out to a night of games, activities and more. Bring your friends for a cheap night out of the house. Free with membership. For more information, contact Vince Cain at 301-891-7289 or VincentC@takomaparkmd.gov.

CULTURAL EVENTS

Busboys and Poets – 235 Carroll St NW, Washington, D.C. 20012. November schedule of events scroll down for Takoma location), including poetry slam, open mics, authors, etc. NOTICES Public art – Do you know of a good place in your neighborhood for a mural or sculpture? Tell the city where you want public art. Drop us an email with your ideas at arts@takomaparkmd.gov