POLICE REPORTS: Strong arm robbery

The Takoma Park and Washington, DC Metropolitan police departments issued these notices Dec 24 – Dec 30, 2016.

Strong Arm Robbery

On December 27, 2016, at approximately 9:26 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 1000 block of Larch Avenue for the report of a strong arm robbery. The victim was walking through the church courtyard (Our Lady of Sorrows Church) when she was approached from behind by two suspects. The suspects forcibly took property from the victim and fled the area on foot through the church lot towards Kentland Avenue. A K9 track was attempted which led to the area of Kentland Avenue and East West Highway where it ended. A lookout was provided to Prince George’s County Police. The victim was not physically injured. The suspects are described as: Hispanic male, 5’11, thin build, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, unknown color tennis shoes and a black scarf covering his face. Hispanic male, 5’11, thin build, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, unknown color tennis shoes and a black hat. Investigation continues under case #16066644.

Community Police Academy – Change of Dates

December 6—Change of Academy start/end date: Because of the holidays, there has been some scheduling issues with lecturers for the classes. For that reason, the Community Police Academy will begin the first Wednesday after the new year, January 4, and end on March 8. Applications are still being accepted through close of business on December 7. A minimum of 10 people are required to conduct the Academy classes.

The Takoma Park Police Department is now accepting applications for its Community Police Academy. The Community Police Academy will start on January 4, 2017.

The Community Police Academy is a 10-week long program consisting of one class a week on Wednesday evenings from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The classes cover topics such as patrol, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, etc. The presentations are slide show/lecture style and will be given by officers, detectives and civilians of the Takoma Park Police Department. There will also be multiple opportunities for hands-on learning through equipment demonstrations, practical scenarios, field trips and ride-alongs with patrol officers.

The Takoma Park Police Department believes that educating the community will result in gaining their understanding and support. Through implementation of the Community Police Academy, the community will gain new insight into how law enforcement officers perform their duties. The success of any law enforcement agency depends largely upon the amount of cooperation and support it receives from the community it serves.

The Community Police Academy is free to the public. Seats are limited to the first 25 students and will be filled based on a first come/first serve basis. The Takoma Park Police Department encourages all applicants to be able to commit to the full 10 weeks to get the most out of the program.

If you are interested in learning about the Takoma Park Police Department and local government, you are 18 years of age or older, and live or work in Takoma Park, you may apply. The applicants may not have any serious misdemeanor or any felony offenses.

Applications for the Community Police Academy are available at the Takoma Park Police Department located at 7500 Maple Avenue, Takoma Park, Maryland 20912. You may also click the following link, fill out the application and submit it electronically to Cathy Plevy: https://takomapark.seamlessdocs.com/f/CommunityPoliceAcademy. The deadline to turn in a completed application has been extended to Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

Any questions about the Community Police Academy can be directed to the Public Information Officer, Cathy Plevy, at 301-891-7142 or cathyp@takomaparkmd.gov.