Police video shows “persons of interest” in Takoma 7/11 slaying

IMAGE: Video shows three men fighting, one ending up lying on the ground. Screengrab of video released by DC Metropolitan Police Dept.

DEC 30—Washington DC Metropolitan Police released edited security camera video of two men apparently fighting a third in front of the Cedar Street, NW 7/11 convenience store around 7:46 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26. In the video the third man, presumably homicide victim James Dorsey, Jr, 37, of no fixed address, is overcome and left lying on the concrete. At one point a man is seen pulling a gun from under his green jacket and advancing on Dorsey and the other man scuffling on the ground.

The man in the green jacket is one of the “two persons of interest” seen in the video clips, which also show the green-jacketed man inside the convenience store.

The other man of interest, wearing a blue jacket, is seen searching the entire area as the victim lies on the ground. The man in the blue jacket focuses his gaze near the victim and hesitates. He then strides over to the body, reaches down and extracts his hat. Pulling the hat onto his head, he runs from the scene.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., according to a DC Metropolitan Police announcement, Fourth District units responded to 218 Cedar Street, NW in reference to a shooting. Police discovered an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body. Victim Dorsey was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the killing. The Police are asking the public to help identify the two men. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone giving information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department's Text Tip Line by text messaging 50411.

Scene of the homicide, the Takoma 7/11 at the corner of Cedar and Carroll Streets, NW., the morning following the shooting. Photo by Bill Brown.