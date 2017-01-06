POLICE REPORTS: Arrest for Takoma DC 7/11 murder

The Takoma Park and Washington, DC Metropolitan police departments issued these notices Dec. 31, 2016 – Jan. 6, 2017. Case numbers are included for anyone who can provide information about the crime. Police contact information is below. Citizens can sign up for customized Takoma Park, MD police announcements on the police website. Or they can join the Washington DC Fourth District Police.

Arrest Made by Metropolitan Police Department for Homicide on Cedar Street

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a fatal shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Cedar Street, Northwest on Monday, December 26, 2016.

At approximately 7:46 pm, members of the Fourth District received a call for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Screen-grab from security video of the murder scene Dec. 26, 2016. See related Voice article.

The decedent has been identified as 37 year-old James Dorsey, Jr., of No Fixed Address.

On Saturday, December 31, 2016, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 28 year-old Shawn James Brown, of Northwest, DC. He was charged with Second-Degree Murder While Armed

Shots Fired in the Area of Kingwood Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue

On January 1, 2017, at approximately 1:30 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the area of Kingwood Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue for a report of shots fired. Officers canvassed the area for suspects, potential victims and casings with negative results. At approximately 11:00 am, an additional call was placed to the police from a person in the same area who noticed a vehicle that had approximately eight holes in the front right headlight and hood. Officers responded and determined that the holes were likely caused by an unknown type of firearm. Bullet fragments were recovered from the engine and impounded. The owner of the vehicle was notified and responded to the scene. An additional search for casings was conducted with negative results. Investigation continues under case #17000107.

Sound of Shots Fired in 8300 Block of Flower Avenue

On January 1, 2017, at approximately 8:00 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 8300 block of Flower Avenue for a report of shots fired from the area of Wabash Avenue. Officers canvassed the area for evidence of shots being fired with negative results. Investigation continues under case #17000868.

Armed Robbery

On January 3, 2017, at approximately 10:47 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6800 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of an armed robbery. The victim is a driver for a business (Transporte El Truco) and was called at approximately 10:38 pm to pick up a fare in the 500 block of Elm Avenue. Upon arrival, a 17-18 year old Hispanic male, approximately 5’6 with a skinny build got into the victim’s vehicle, sitting in the front passenger seat. Shortly after, two additional 17-18 year old Hispanic males entered her vehicle, sitting in the back seat. The suspect in the front passenger seat instructed the victim to drive. After driving around several streets, the suspect in the front passenger seat told her she was being robbed and all three suspects pulled ski masks over their heads and they all held a knife to her throat. The suspects took property from the victim. At that time, the suspect in the front passenger seat attempted to take the key out of the vehicle’s ignition, however, the car was still in drive and it would not come out. The suspect punched the victim in her face with a closed fist. The victim put the vehicle in park at which time the suspect was able to remove the key. The two suspects in the back seat fled the vehicle on foot towards the rear of McLaughlin School located in the 6500 block of Poplar Avenue. The suspect in the front seat fled the vehicle on foot with the key but shortly returned to the vehicle, removing the victim’s portable hand-held radio from the vehicle. The suspect threw the key and radio into a nearby grassy area and fled. The victim was not seriously physically injured. Her vehicle was impounded for investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the police department at 301-270-1100 and reference case #17000495.

Attempt Residential Burglary

On January 4, 2017, at approximately 11:00 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 7700 block of Garland Avenue for a report of an attempt residential burglary. An unknown suspect attempted entry into the residence by pushing a window air conditioning unit through a side window. When the suspect saw the victim at home, he fled towards Carroll Avenue. The suspect is described as a black male, young and slender, last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark colored pants. Officers conducted a canvass of the area with negative results. A K9 track was attempted which led to the neighborhood across from Carroll Avenue and into a wooded area near Jackson Avenue and Glenside Avenue where it ended. Investigation continues under case #17000552.

Arrest Made for Auto Theft; Other Offenses

Chief Alan M. Goldberg from the Takoma Park Police Department announces the arrest of Everett Hewett, 54, of Silver Spring, Maryland, for auto theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, as well as having two outstanding warrants through the Prince George’s County Police Department.

On January 5, 2017, at approximately 2:16 am, Takoma Park Police were on patrol in the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue when a vehicle tag check, for an auto driven by Hewett, revealed it to be stolen out of Prince George’s County, Maryland. A felony stop was conducted and Hewett was apprehended and placed under arrest. Hewett also had two open warrants for arrest through the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Hewett was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged accordingly.