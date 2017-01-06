ANNOUNCEMENTS: Concerts, Jazzfest, pool-play, skill share, uncorked women,…

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS



Takoma Radio – WOWD-LP, 94.3 FM and streaming at takomaradio.org. Schedule.

Takoma Park Farmers Market – Sundays, 10 am-2 pm. More info.

Takoma Ensemble’s 2017 Season, “TOGETHER” – Concerts January 21, February 18, April 8, June 4. More information.

CALENDAR

Friday, January 6, 2017

CYCLED! Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Grand Opening Reception – 3 – 4:30 p.m., 6960-C Maple St, NW, Washington, DC. Kindly RSVP. More info at website or email.

Violin Masterclass with Colin Sorgi – 5 – 7:00 p.m., Potter Violins: John Kendall Recital Hall, 7711 Eastern Ave., Silver Spring, MD. Admission to this special event is free, but an RSVP is requested. More info.

Saturday, January 7

CYCLED! Grand Opening – 7 a.m. – 12 p.m, , 6960-C Maple St, NW. Join the fun: Live DJ, surprise giveaways, and classes. Reserve your Bike. More info.

Petites Chansons/ French Circle Time –10:30 a.m., Takoma Park Maryland Library, 101 Philadelphia Avenue, Takoma Park, MD. Join Madame Marie for songs and rhymes in French. Registration encouraged. To be updated for future programs, go to www.tinyurl.com/tplibraryevents or call 301-891-7259.

Concert: Simona Colonna in “Folly and Goblins” – 5 – 6 p.m., Potter Violins: John Kendall Recital Hall, 7711 Eastern Ave, Silver Spring, MD. One woman show features Simona Colonna singing and performing on cello. More info.

Free JazzFest Concert – 8 -10 pm, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Avenue, Takoma Park, MD.

Featuring: Chuck Redd, plus videos and information about JazzFest. http://www.tpjazzfest.org/index.html

Sunday, January 8, 2017

SoulCollage Workshop -12 – 4 pm, Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC. SoulCollage is a deceptively simple method of creating a unique deck of cards and then doing readings from them that tap into deep individual and universal wisdom. More info.

LEGO Club – 1:30 – 3 pm, Takoma Park Maryland Library, 101 Philadelphia Avenue, Takoma Park, MD. Enjoy free play and building with LEGO at our monthly LEGO Club. More info.

Indoor Splash and Play Pool Party – 2 – 4 pm, Piney Branch Elementary School, 7510 Maple Ave, Takoma Park, MD. For more information or to volunteer contact Pat the Play Lady. More info.

Skill Share Swap – 2 – 5 p.m. at the The Silver Spring Civic Building is at the corner of Fenton St & Ellsworth Dr. Silver Spring, MD. FREE and entirely volunteer-run. You can pop in for one or two talks and visit a few ask-the-expert tables or stay for the entire event to absorb it all. Topics (tentatively) include Decluttering & Organizing,” “Resume Writing Tips,”“How to Find Funding For Your Non-profit” More info on the website and Facebook.

Poetry Fuddle – 6 – 8 pm, Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC. Join us for our monthly poetry fuddle to play around with words in this casual and inventive meet-up. More info.

Monday, January 9

Committee on the Environment meeting – 7:15 pm, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

City Council Retreat – 6:00 p.m. in the Hydrangea Room,Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD. The public may observe the retreat.

Committee on the Environment meeting – 7:15 p.m. in the Lilac Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Caldecott Club – 7 pm, Takoma Park Maryland Library, 101 Philadelphia Avenue, Takoma Park, MD., Join us once a month for our Caldecott Club where we read and discuss the newest illustrated books eligible for the Caldecott Medal. More info.

Drum for Joy! with Jaqui MacMillan – 7 p.m., Electric Maid, 268 Carroll St, NW, Washington, DC. More info.

Tuesday, January 10

Comics Jam – 4 p.m., Takoma Park Maryland Library, 101 Philadelphia Avenue, Takoma Park, MD. Kids and adults are welcome to join us for our monthly Comics Jam program, our comics book club led by the Library’s graphic novel guru Dave Burbank. More Info.

Tree Commission hearing – 6:30 p.m., Atrium Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD

Facade Advisory Board meeting – 6:30 p.m. Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD,

Nuclear-Free Takoma Park Committee meeting – 7:30 p.m., Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Human Element Opening Reception – 6:30 pm to 8 pm,Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD. Celebrate We Are Takoma’s new exhibition Human Element, showcasing works by artists Maria Simonsson, Cynthia Johnson, and Suzheila Reyes-Bunnag. Enjoy snacks and beverages and amazing art. Meet the artists. More information.

Wednesday, January 11

City Council Meeting – 7:30 p.m. Takoma Park Community Center Auditorium, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, Md. Public comments, council comments, city manager comments. Voting session: Green Team priorities resolution, (tentative) possible vote related to Takoma Junction development agreement.Work session: proposed Takoma Park Scholarship Program for Montgomery College Students, (tentative) discussion of Takoma Junction Redevelopment. City Council Agendas.

Alegre LGBT Happy Hour – 5 – 7 p.m., Republic, 6939 Laurel Avenue. More info.

Bedtime Stories & a Craft – 7 p.m., Takoma Park Maryland Library, 101 Philadelphia Avenue, Takoma Park, MD. Wear your PJs & bring a favorite lovey as we read some stories, sing some songs and do a simple craft. More info.

Women Uncorked – 7:30 p.m., Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC. Gathering for women only, talking about sex – the science, the social, the politics, the personal. More info.

Tree Commission hearing – 6:30 p.m. in the Atrium Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Avenue, Takoma Park, MD.

Facade Advisory Board meeting – 6:30 p.m. in the Hydrangea Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Avenue, Takoma Park, MD

Nuclear-Free Takoma Park Committee meeting – 7:30 p.m. in the Azalea Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Avenue, Takoma Park, MD

Thursday, January 12

Docs in Progress Presents Community Stories Student Showcase – 7:30 pm. Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD. Docs in Progress features an encore screening of Community Stories Student Showcase. Enjoy thirteen short film by first-time local filmmakers spotlighting stories from Takoma Park and Silver Spring. More information.

Takoma Junction Community Consultation Advisory Committee meeting – 7 p.m., Takoma Park Community Center Hydrangea Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Friday, January 13

Concert: The Sweater Set – 7:30-10:30 p.m., Carroll Cafe at Seekers Church, 276 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC. The Sweater Set, Sara Curtin & Maureen Andary, accompanying themselves with elaborate arrangements of accordion, banjo, ukulele, guitar, and flute.Tickets Required. More info.

Saturday, January 14

The U-Liners in Concert – 7:30 p.m., Takoma Park Community Center Auditorium, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, Md. Takoma Park’s own The U-Liners, an Americana/rooots-rockband, takes the stage at the Takoma Park Community Center. More information.

Teen Night Out is at Takoma Park Recreation Center – Takoma Park Recreation Center, 7315 New Hampshire Avenue. Looking for something exciting to do on the second & fourth Fridays of the month? Then Teen Night Out is the place for you. The Takoma Park Recreation Center provides high quality, affordable, safe and FUN activities for teens. Come on out to a night of games, activities and more. Bring your friends for a cheap night out of the house. Free with membership. For more information, contact Vince Cain at 301-891-7289 or VincentC@takomaparkmd.gov.

Installation Opening: Anxiolytic SEA – Fernão Ciampa – 4 p.m., Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC. An audiovisual experience that acts as an inducer of relaxation, reduces anxiety, almost as a drug that induces sleep. On view from January 15-31 (when Rhizome is open for events). More info.

Sunday, January 15

Concert: Lucas Brode/Nate Scheible/Luke Stewart, Mattson Ogg/Ian McColm – 8 p.m., Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC. More info.

Monday, January 23

Plant Collecting – 8 p.m., Brookside Gardens, Visitors Center/Education Building, 1800 Glenallan Avenue, Wheaton, MD. FREE and open to the public. Silver Spring Garden Club hosts a talk by Jim Dronenburg, club member and plantaholic. She will talk on “Keeping Ahead of the Joneses.” The Joneses are good people and can be quite good gardeners, but lack a certain…imagination, shall we say. Jim will show you how to keep ahead of the Joneses in your planting, by discussing sources for plants—not all of them bought. This will be a “pretty plant pictures” lecture, but more importantly, it will give you new food for general thought.

CULTURAL EVENTS

Busboys and Poets – 235 Carroll St NW, Washington, D.C. 20012. November schedule of events scroll down for Takoma location), including poetry slam, open mics, authors, etc. NOTICES Public art – Do you know of a good place in your neighborhood for a mural or sculpture? Tell the city where you want public art. Drop us an email with your ideas at arts@takomaparkmd.gov