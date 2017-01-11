1,500 expected to be bused in from Takoma/Silver Spring for Women’s March

Buses provided by Sen. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and departing from the Silver Spring Civic Center will transport an estimated 1,500 people to The Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21.

“The bus [registration] filled up within three days of being made public,” said Emily Rodman, spokesperson for the Women’s March and Women’s Rights Subcommittee of Takoma Park Mobilization, which partnered with Sen. Raskin to organize the transportation.

“It’s a grassroots effort that is an opportunity for women and their partners and families to stand together in defense of our rights, our safety and our health,” Rodman said. “It recognizes that the vibrant and diverse communities that make up the United States are what makes the country strong.”

The group plans to meet up with other similar organizations across the country that intend to march on Washington on the day following the inauguration of President Elect Donald Trump.

“The message is that we are here, we are standing together, and we are paying attention,” said Rodman.

The 30 school buses cost an estimated $18,000, and a light breakfast will also be provided for those registered for the event.

The information posted on Jamie Raskin’s website encouraged donations, but organizers were clear that no one would be turned away for lack of ability to pay and Sen. Raskin said that any costs incurred beyond what donations cover will be paid for with leftover campaign funds.

“I loved the idea from the first moment I heard of it,” said Sen. Raskin. “We need to march. Popular mobilization is going to be the essential precondition for effective resistance in the Trump period. We need people in the street.”

The expected 1,500 riders will depart from Silver Spring at 8:45 am and buses will drop participants off at the Maryland Ave entrance of the National Museum of the American Indian.

No return transportation will be provided.

“Jamie Raskin has always been an advocate for working people, for women, for our diverse community,” Rodman said. “He’s truly a politician who represents everyone. He cares about all of his constituents and he understands the importance and the value of hearing what all of his constituents have to say.”

By using buses to transport those who want to join the march, organizers hope to avoid adding to the expected vehicular traffic and metro congestion the event is expected to generate.

“This is a period when there are lots of local groups that are forming, like Takoma Park Mobilization,” Sen. Raskin said. “Those groups are going to be the bedrock of progressive renewal during this tough new period were in. I figure we should start with a rally of our own.”

Organizers added that those who were unable to register for bus transportation but still wish to march can meet up with Takoma Park Mobilization’s group at the Maryland Ave entrance of the National Museum of the American Indian around 10 am.