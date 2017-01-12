Bitseat beats the inferno

On Aug. 10, 2016, at about midnight, a massive boom was heard near the intersection of Flower Avenue and Piney Branch Road. A gas leak at the Flower Branch apartments caused a massive explosion and fire. Seven residents died in the inferno, including the temporary guardians of a 16-year-old exchange student who had just arrived that very day from Ethiopia. Senior Editor Eric Bond interviews with Bitseat Getaneh, along with neighbor extraordinaire Sara Mussie.

Talk of Takoma is a weekly magazine show on WOWD-LP, Takoma Radio, Takoma Park’s community radio station. Listen in on Sundays 1-3 p.m. at 94.3 FM, streaming at takomaradio.org.

Here is a link to Bitseat’s GoFundMe page to help her get her life back on track: www.gofundme.com/Bitseat.