Five members of Bold Deceivers cram into the Takoma Radio studio while Senior Editor Eric Bond figures out how to mic the band from his tiny desk. Photo by Seth Grimes

Talk of Takoma is a weekly magazine show on WOWD-LP, Takoma Radio, Takoma Park’s community radio station. Listen in on Sundays 1-3 p.m. at 94.3 FM, streaming at takomaradio.org.