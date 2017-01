Senior Editor Eric Bond discusses Takoma’s preparation for the Jan. 21 Women’s March with Zoe Alsop and Seth Grimes.

Photo: Sophie Scholl, co-founder of the White Rose movement in Nazi Germany, who is an inspiration for Takoma marchers.









