ANNOUNCEMENTS: Concerts, MLK, teen night out, resist, retreat…

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS



Takoma Radio – WOWD-LP, 94.3 FM and streaming at takomaradio.org. Schedule.

Takoma Park Farmers Market – Sundays, 10 am-2 pm. More info.

Takoma Ensemble’s 2017 Season, “TOGETHER” – Concerts January 21, February 18, April 8, June 4. More information.

CALENDAR

Friday, January 13

Concert: The Sweater Set – 7:30-10:30 p.m., Carroll Cafe at Seekers Church, 276 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC. The Sweater Set, Sara Curtin & Maureen Andary, accompanying themselves with elaborate arrangements of accordion, banjo, ukulele, guitar, and flute.Tickets Required. More info.

Saturday, January 14

The U-Liners in Concert – 7:30 p.m., Takoma Park Community Center Auditorium, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, Md. Takoma Park’s own The U-Liners, an Americana/roots-rockband, takes the stage at the Takoma Park Community Center. More information.

Teen Night Out is at Takoma Park Recreation Center – Takoma Park Recreation Center, 7315 New Hampshire Avenue. Looking for something exciting to do on the second & fourth Fridays of the month? Then Teen Night Out is the place for you. The Takoma Park Recreation Center provides high quality, affordable, safe and FUN activities for teens. Come on out to a night of games, activities and more. Bring your friends for a cheap night out of the house. Free with membership. For more information, contact Vince Cain at 301-891-7289 or VincentC@takomaparkmd.gov.

Installation Opening: Anxiolytic SEA – Fernão Ciampa – 4 p.m., Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC. An audiovisual experience that acts as an inducer of relaxation, reduces anxiety, almost as a drug that induces sleep. On view from January 15-31 (when Rhizome is open for events). More info.

Sunday, January 15

Free Community Kids’ Music Class – 10 -11 a.m. Join Round Robin Music Learning Center for a free community class! The Dance Exchange, 7117 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD. More info.

Writers Resist – Open Poetry Reading, 12-2 p.m. FREE. Be part of a national wave of spoken word, poetry, and storytelling with Writers Resist, a day writers all over America are having open readings to speak out for democracy and social justice. Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St NW. More info.

Opening Art Receptions w/ Music – 4-7 p.m., Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple S.,t NW. Opening of Jordann’s ‘Sacred Glitter’ & Fernao Ciampa’s Anxiolytic SEA, plus music performances by Analog Tara & Fernao Ciampa. More info.

Concert: Lucas Brode/Nate Scheible/Luke Stewart, Mattson Ogg/Ian McColm – 8 p.m., Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC. More info.

Monday, January 16

Community Service in Honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – 10 am-1 pm, two projects/locations: 1.) Takoma Woods or 2.) Dorothy’s Woods. Students can earn SSL credit. More info.

A Pot-Luck Supper & Evening of Singing to Honor the Life and Promise of Dr. King – 5:00 -7:30 pm, Supper: 5-6 pm Songfest: 6-7:30 pm, Takoma Park Middle school, 7611 Piney Branch Rd. More info.

Drum for Joy! with Jaqui MacMillan – 7 p.m., Electric Maid, 268 Carroll St, NW, Washington, DC. More info.

Tuesday, January 17

City Council Retreat – 6 p.m. in the Hydrangea Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD. The public may observe the retreat.

Safe Roadways Committee meeting – 7:30 p.m. in the Council Conference Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Board of Elections meeting – 7:30 p.m. in the Lilac Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Eat for Tap! 12:00 – 8 p.m. Eat at Mark’s Kitchen and a portion of the proceeds benefit Knock On Wood Tap Studio, Mark’s Kitchen, 7006 Carroll Ave. More info.

Alegre LGBT Happy Hour – 5-7 p.m. Republic, 6939 Laurel Avenue. More info.

Wednesday, January 18

City Council Meeting – 7:30 p.m. Takoma Park Community Center Auditorium, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, Md. Public comments, council comments, city manager comments. Presentations: Crossroads Farmers Market update. Voting session: Takoma Park Scholarship Program for Montgomery College Students. First reading FY 2017 budget amendment #2. City Council Agendas.

Thursday, January 19

Recreation Committee meeting – 7 p.m.. in the Hydrangea Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Third Thursday Poetry – 7:30 pm, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave, Takoma Park, MD. An evening of poetry with Gary Jacobik, Chris Llewellyn, Patric Petter, and Donald Illich. Free. More info.

Friday, January 20

Adult Book Club – 7 p.m. Takoma Park DC Library, 416 Cedar St. NW. Lively group discussion for an hour and read mostly literary fiction titles. More info.

Saturday, January 21

Sunday January 22

Kids Art – 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Takoma Park Maryland Library , 101 Philadelphia Avenue. Kids of all ages are welcome. Make art, have fun! More info.

Concert: Drunken Sufis, Mzungu, PraxisCat – 4 – 7 p.m. Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St NW. Benefit show for Center Global, the DC Center’s program for LGBTI communities. More info.

Monday, January 23

Plant Collecting – 8 p.m., Brookside Gardens, Visitors Center/Education Building, 1800 Glenallan Avenue, Wheaton, MD. FREE and open to the public. Silver Spring Garden Club hosts a talk by Jim Dronenburg, club member and plantaholic. She will talk on “Keeping Ahead of the Joneses.” The Joneses are good people and can be quite good gardeners, but lack a certain…imagination, shall we say. Jim will show you how to keep ahead of the Joneses in your planting, by discussing sources for plants—not all of them bought. This will be a “pretty plant pictures” lecture, but more importantly, it will give you new food for general thought.

Tuesday, January 24

Arts and Humanities Commission meeting – 7 p.m. Hydrangea Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Noise Control Board meeting – 7:00 PM, Council Conference Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Noise Control Board meeting – 7 p.m., Council Conference Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Arts and Humanities Commission meeting – 7 p.m., Hydrangea Room, Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

Wednesday, January 25

City Council Meeting -7:30 p.m. Takoma Park Community Center Auditorium, 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, Md. Public comments, council comments, city manager comments. Voting session: single reading ordinance authorizing execution of contract for services with iCanShine,single reading ordinance authorizing execution of agreement with Takoma Park Folk Festival -single reading ordinance authorizing execution of agreement with Independence Day Committee. Work Session: Board of Elections Update (Election Synchronization), personal property tax bill for a particular city business, (tentative) proposed vendor for housing and economic development strategic plan.

Thursday, January 26

Emergency Preparedness Committee meeting – 7:00 PM (CC Hydrangea Room)

CULTURAL EVENTS

Busboys and Poets – 235 Carroll St NW, Washington, D.C. 20012. November schedule of events scroll down for Takoma location), including poetry slam, open mics, authors, etc. NOTICES Public art – Do you know of a good place in your neighborhood for a mural or sculpture? Tell the city where you want public art. Drop us an email with your ideas at arts@takomaparkmd.gov