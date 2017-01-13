“Marvillous Beats” in the street

Marvill “Marvillous Beats” Martin plays his unique music in the streets. His electric violin, accompanied by a wide variety of original beats, adds to the fun and excitement of downtown Silver Spring.

The beats range from “90’s golden era boom-bap, epic orchestral hip-hop, dark trap beats, smooth as cocoa butter jazz and soul beats.” says Martin.

“Occasionally I will play some of my favorite instrumentals from classic Hip-hop or R&B songs. I think this blend of original and familiar connects with people on a genuine level.”

Martin plays his white violin with passion, seeking to connect the audience directly to his ear and heart.

Marvill “Marvillous Beats” Martin. Photo by Kevin Lukusa (@_lukusa).

“This violin is by far the best gift I have ever received in my life besides my life itself. This specific electric white violin came to me at a time when I needed it most. My beautiful, talented and super supportive girlfriend Ketsia got it for me as a birthday gift. The gesture opened doors to experiences I’ve always wanted to have in my career and these opportunities have given me even more self confidence. I’m forever grateful to have someone like her in my life.” Martin declares.

Raised in New Rochelle, NY Martin began studying violin when he was 8 years old, inspired by his older sisters lessons. “It felt natural and fun when I began to play. I appreciated how my teacher would harmonize with me during exercises and warm ups. It made the sessions exciting to me. I enjoyed practicing and trying to replicate her skill. Her vibrato was hypnotizing.” says Martin.

“I’ve been playing for about 18 years. I took private lessons for about 7 years. I’ve had the opportunity to play 1st or 2nd chair from 3rd grade to 12th grade. I also played in an all-city orchestra when I was 13. A memory I will forever remember was playing in Carnegie Hall in New York City with my high school orchestra. We did the score from Pirates of the Caribbean. Man that was so awesome. I’ve been blessed to have amazing mentors, tutors, teachers and conductors.” Martin reminisces.

Marvill Martin was introduced to busking with his younger brother and visual artist Len Lama (@eyeofthelama).

“My experiences playing music on the streets of Silver Spring have been the most rewarding and fulfilling experience of my career. The people have shown me nothing but love and I show them appreciation back.” says Martin.

“The most amazing thing I realized is that people of different ages, cultures, backgrounds, classes, and genders vibe with my music and my character as a person. I’ve busked at different locations around DC and Montgomery County, MD but I’ll tell you nothing feels like downtown Silver Spring. That place is my home away from New Rochelle.”

Busking on the streets of Silver Spring is only one of Martin’s creative outlets Martin. He is a music producer in 3rd & 9th Records,( www.thirdandninth.com) collaborating with artists from all over the world. Marvillous Beats started producing and writing songs in 2008, producing demo songs for artist Tory Lanez and even joining rapper Wale and his band onstage this past New Year’s Day at the Fillmore in Silver Spring.

Music and beat lovers can find a video of Martin’s tour on 3rd & 9th Records (@thirdandninth) YouTube channel as well as a full stream of “Chester Trips” which is Marvillous Beats first album. (@MarvillousBeats)

“ This journey included a great deal of long nights teaching myself about studio equipment, how to do all the tricks and effects, how to mix my songs, how to market myself, how to brand my business, and how to manage my relationships. There have been pitstops and hurdles, unexpected changes, and all the inner turmoil that comes with being an artist. But I never doubted myself. And I knew no matter what I couldn’t stay away from the music.” Says Martin

Martin hosts a beats store online at www.marvbeats.com where artists of all mediums can license his creations.

“I really just love hip-hop, the creative process, angelic harmonies, phat bass lines, and sharing my passion with the world.”

Martin and brother Len Lama have collaborated on a new single “Addis Ababa” produced by Marvillous Beats. It can be found on iTunes, Spotify and all streaming outlets.

Martin expresses words of motivation and inspiration. “I would like to let all the young people know to stay in school and to work hard and focus on making your dreams a reality. I want everyone who thinks it’s too late to begin something new to believe in themselves and to focus on making better use of their leisure time. It’s only a failure if you don’t try. Make a habit of seeing your obstacles as learning experiences that level you up once you get through.”

To catch Martin’s performance, you can find him on the streets of Silver Spring, DC bars, lounges and even larger venues like the Fillmore or possibly at a metro stop near you.

His emailing list keeps his fans up to date on shows and events.