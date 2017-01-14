Rep. Raskin appointed to House Oversight and Government Reform Committee

Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-08) was appointed to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee (OGR) this Thursday to serve in the 115th Congress, a week ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“It is a high honor to be appointed to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee,” said Raskin in a Jan. 13 press release. “This assignment presents enormous opportunities to serve the people of Maryland’s 8th Congressional District.”

According to OGR’s website, the committee works to “exercise effective oversight over the federal government and will work proactively to investigate and expose waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Its Chairman is Rep. Jason Chaffetz (UT-3), a Republican and one of the chief investigators into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as Secretary of State.

Chaffetz recently made headlines for threatening to subpoena Walter Shaub, the director of the federal Office of Government Ethics, over his criticism of Trump’s plan to address potential conflicts of interest regarding his businesses.

Raskin said that he welcomed the opportunity to serve on the committee and address challenges regarding the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) in particular.

“Maryland’s 8th District is home to more than 88,000 federal employees who have already been unfairly targeted by deceptive and baseless political attacks,” added Rep. Raskin. “I will stand with my friend and fellow Marylander, Ranking Member Elijah Cummings, and all of my colleagues on the committee, to guard federal workers and the critical work they are doing to protect the land, the water, the air, the people, and the nation.”

Maryland’s 8th Congressional District is home to the headquarters of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

It also hosts support offices for the Department of Health and Human Services and contains other federal assets such as Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Camp David.

In addition to his appointment to the OGR, Raskin was also assigned to serve on the House Judiciary Committee.