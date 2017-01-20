President Donald J. Trump takes oath of office as protestors gather on the National Mall

Protestors took to the Washington Mall this morning to protest the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

Activists from across the country flocked to the capital in order to express their disagreement with the policies President Trump outlined in his campaign, including a promise to ban all Muslims from entering the country, build a wall along the border the country shares with Mexico, and repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“I’m here to express solidarity with all of those who have been disenfranchised throughout this election cycle,” said Victoria Kitts, a Canadian citizen, “and to be a part of the America that I immigrated to this country for.”

“I came to D.C. from Ohio for the march tomorrow and the protest today and to be a voice of dissent in the inauguration crowd,” said a woman named Jordan, who asked to be referenced by only her first name.

Some shed tears as the National Anthem played, including Clair, who also asked for only a first name reference.

“I just…I live here in D.C.,” she said, “and I think it’s easy to get detached from what’s going on because were so ‘in it,’ but I’m just forcing myself to be here for this and do what I can.”

Others were less eloquent in their explanations for attending.

A protestor who asked to be referred to only as Dan G. said that he had come “to give Trump the finger if I get close enough.”

Everyone in the crowd, whether they had come out in support of President Trump or to demonstrate their dislike for him, braved temperatures in the low 40’s and a cold, steady rain that started early in the morning, let off for some time, and then began again as Trump started his inaugural address.

Laura Cowden contributed to this report.