Sen. Obama visits Silver Spring

Posted By: Eric Bond January 20, 2017

On Feb, 12, 2008, at the invitation, of State Sen. (now U.S. Rep.) Jamie Raskin, the junior senator from Illinois visited Mayorga Coffee in Silver Spring. Everyone seemed to know that we would be the next president. Photos by Eric Bond.

