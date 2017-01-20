Sen. Obama visits Silver Spring

On Feb, 12, 2008, at the invitation, of State Sen. (now U.S. Rep.) Jamie Raskin, the junior senator from Illinois visited Mayorga Coffee in Silver Spring. Everyone seemed to know that we would be the next president. Photos by Eric Bond.
