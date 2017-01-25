Raskin elected Vice-Ranking Member of House Judiciary Committee

Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-08) was elected Vice-Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee yesterday, according to a press release issued this morning.

“The House Judiciary Committee has always played an essential role in defending the civil rights and liberties of the American people. Now, in the face of President Trump’s alarming contempt for our democratic values and the rule of law, the work of the Judiciary Committee has never been more important,” said Raskin. “I look forward to working with Ranking Member John Conyers and my Democratic colleagues to safeguard the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.”

The Vice-Ranking Member position was added by House Democrats just this month, who created the position via an amendment to their internal caucus following concerns that there were not enough opportunities for younger members to contribute at committee and leadership levels.

“This is a special honor to serve directly under Congressman Conyers because I interned for him when I was a junior in college,” Raskin said. “In the summer of 1982, I found my love for both the Constitution and this committee. What an honor to work with Congressman Conyers on upholding our constitutional values.”

Raskin will also serve on two Judiciary subcommittees: the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice; and the Subcommittee on Regulatory Reform, Commercial and Antitrust Law.

The Constitution and Civil Justice Subcommittee’s jurisdiction includes constitutional amendments, constitutional rights and federal civil rights. The Subcommittee on Regulatory Reform, Commercial and Antitrust Law has jurisdiction that includes administrative law, interstate compacts and antitrust matters.