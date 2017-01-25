Trump set to govern with whitest cabinet in decades

by Zachary Marcus

Capital News Service

Somewhat reflective of American demographics, more than half of President Barack Obama’s and President Bill Clinton’s cabinet members and slightly less than half of President George W. Bush’s were women and minorities, according to the New York Times.

Donald Trump represents a significant break from that tradition. His cabinet is overwhelmingly older, whiter, and more male than the U.S. population as a whole, a Capital News Service analysis found. The three charts below compare the race, gender, and religious preferences of Trump’s cabinet nominees with the U.S.