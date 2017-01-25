Trump set to govern with whitest cabinet in decades

President Donald J. Trump gives a speech at the inauguration on the inaugural platform on the steps of the Capitol in Washington D.C, after being sworn in as the 45th president on January 20, 2017. (Hannah Klarner/Capital News Service via AP)

Posted By: Eric Bond January 25, 2017

by Zachary Marcus
Capital News Service

Somewhat reflective of American demographics, more than half of President Barack Obama’s and President Bill Clinton’s cabinet members and slightly less than half of President George W. Bush’s were women and minorities, according to the New York Times.

Donald Trump represents a significant break from that tradition.  His cabinet is overwhelmingly older, whiter, and more male than the U.S. population as a whole, a Capital News Service analysis found. The three charts below compare the race, gender, and religious preferences of Trump’s cabinet nominees with the U.S.

