﻿﻿FRAUD CHARGES: MD Comptroller, Attorney General charge four with tax fraud

TOPICS:

Posted By: Eric Bond January 26, 2017

Maryland’s Attorney General Brian Frosh and state Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Thursday that four people have been charged with tax fraud after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the state of Maryland.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "﻿﻿FRAUD CHARGES: MD Comptroller, Attorney General charge four with tax fraud"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*