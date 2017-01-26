Unpacking the Women’s March

On Jan. 22, the day after the historic Women’s March brought more than one million protesters to Washington, D.C., a group of local women sat down with Talk of Takoma host Eric Bond to discuss their experiences and thoughts. The panel included Shruti Bhatnagar, Helen Lyons, Martha Sanchez, Rachel Cox, and Keshauna Stewart. (photo by Helen Lyons)

Theme music: “Second Chance” by 7 Door Sedan

Talk of Takoma is a weekly magazine show on WOWD-LP, Takoma Radio, Takoma Park’s community radio station. Listen in on Sundays 1-3 p.m. at 94.3 FM, streaming at takomaradio.org.