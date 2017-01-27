Sanctuary City Teach-in on Feb. 4

Historic Takoma will be holding a teach-in about Takoma Park as a Sanctuary City on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Takoma Park Municipal Building. For more information, visit tpmobilization.org.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, Talk of Takoma host, Voice Senior Editor Eric Bond, discussed Takoma Park’s sanctuary city status with Shruti Bhatnagar, Martha Sanchez, Steven Ney, and Maurice Belanger.