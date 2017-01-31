Gun legislation draws supporters, protesters

by Hannah Klarner

Demonstrators and counter demonstrators were outside the State House in Annapolis, Md., supporting and protesting upcoming legislation relating to gun permits; concealed carry on college campuses; and restrictions for domestic violence offenders getting guns.

Two Maryland protesters stand outside the State House in Annapolis, Md., on Jan. 31, 2017, demonstrating against several proposed pieces of legislation that would restrict gun accessibility and people’s ability to carry a concealed weapon on college campuses across the state. They said they believe that the new legislation restricts a person’s ability to protect themselves, while also adversely affecting victims of domestic violence, and police officers.

Brooke Carroll, left, of Gaithersburg, and Katherine Richards, from Olney, hold signs at a demonstration in favor of gun control reform.

Tina Delaney from Edgewater, holds a sign from Moms Demand Action in front of the State House in Annapolis, Md., on Jan. 31, 2017. She was one of the demonstrators who showed up to support new legislation limiting gun permits, increasing background checks, and prohibiting concealed carrying of weapons on college campuses in Maryland.

Sen. Will Smith, D-20, speaks at a rally supporting gun control legislation in Annapolis, Md., on January 31, 2017. Smith supports the legislation which he says will involve quick and easy changes that will have a big impact on the state.

Delegate Dereck Davis, a Democrat from Prince George’s County, speaks in front of a statue of Thurgood Marshall. He spoke at a rally supporting proposed legislation that would increase requirements for background checks, as well as restrict concealed carrying of weapons on college campuses across Maryland.