STATE HOUSE PROTEST: Demonstrators protest executive orders on refugees

Demonstrators gathered outside the Maryland State house Friday to protest President Trump’s latest executive actions which include a cut in funding for sanctuary cities and a prohibition on refugees from a number of Middle East countries.
