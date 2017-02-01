STATE HOUSE PROTEST: Demonstrators protest executive orders on refugees

Posted By: Eric Bond February 1, 2017

Demonstrators gathered outside the Maryland State house Friday to protest President Trump’s latest executive actions which include a cut in funding for sanctuary cities and a prohibition on refugees from a number of Middle East countries.

