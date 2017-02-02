Talk of Takoma: Author Hank Cox

Takoma Park author Hank Cox has been a freelance writer for 40 years. He is the author of Lincoln and the Sioux Uprising” and “For Love Of A Dangerous Girl,” among other books.

His account of how President Lincoln handled the Sioux uprising of 1862, the bloodiest Native American upheaval, in the midst of the Civil War sparked renewed interest in an important historical event and at least two more books on the topic.

“For Love of a Dangerous Girl” tells the true story of the brave young Frenchwoman who assassinated the radical leader Jean Paul Marat. Adam Lux, a member of the National Convention, who saw her on the way to the guillotine, was mesmerized by her beauty and courage, and defied the radical regime to send him to join her in death.

Talk of Takoma is a weekly magazine show on WOWD-LP, Takoma Radio, Takoma Park’s community radio station. Listen in on Sundays 1-3 p.m. at 94.3 FM, streaming at takomaradio.org.