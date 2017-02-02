Talk of Takoma: The Silver Spring Timebank

Building a more connected community, one hour at a time. Timebanking is a way of giving and receiving to build strong support networks. Services are exchanged using time instead of money. An hour is an hour, regardless of the service. Silver Spring Timebank members Jonathan Bernstein and Anna Awimbo explain how it works. For more information, visit www.sstimebank.org/

Talk of Takoma is a weekly magazine show on WOWD-LP, Takoma Radio, Takoma Park’s community radio station. Listen in on Sundays 1-3 p.m. at 94.3 FM, streaming at takomaradio.org.