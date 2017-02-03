Talk of Takoma: Gustavo Torres speaks to TP Mobilization

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Gustavo Torres, director of CASA of Maryland, will speak again at the Takoma Park Sanctuary City Teach-in at the Municipal Building on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, he addressed the general meeting of the Takoma Park Mobilization to share information about immigration issues, which was aired on Talk of Takoma the next day. Listen to that segment here.
Talk of Takoma is a weekly magazine show on WOWD-LP, Takoma Radio, Takoma Park’s community radio station. Listen in on Sundays 1-3 p.m. at 94.3 FM, streaming at takomaradio.org.
