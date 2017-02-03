Talk of Takoma: Gustavo Torres speaks to TP Mobilization

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Gustavo Torres, director of CASA of Maryland, will speak again at the Takoma Park Sanctuary City Teach-in at the Municipal Building on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, he addressed the general meeting of the Takoma Park Mobilization to share information about immigration issues, which was aired on Talk of Takoma the next day. Listen to that segment here.