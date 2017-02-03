Talk of Takoma: Mayor Kate Stewart affirms Sanctuary City status

Posted By: Eric Bond February 3, 2017

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Takoma Park Mayor Kate Stewart affirmed the commitment of the city to its Sanctuary City status and urged residents to come to the Sanctuary City Teach-in at the Municipal Building on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.

 

