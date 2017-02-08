Affordable Care Act expanded mental health coverage for Marylanders

by Amanda Smith
Capital News Service
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) strengthened benefits for mental health and addiction treatment by guaranteeing prescription coverage and preventive care services like depression screenings. By expanding Medicare, the ACA also extended health coverage to more low-income people, who are typically at a higher risk for mental illness. With the future of the ACA in doubt, here’s a look at how exactly mental health coverage has changed under the law.
