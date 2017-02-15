Takoma Park hosts 7th Annual Mid-Winter Play Day

Let’s Play America hosted the 7th Annual Mid-Winter Play Day Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the Takoma Park Community Center. Residents and families spent the day playing games, making crafts, solving puzzles and more. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., stopped by to lead a game of Simon Says. Let’s Play America began in January 2015 after Pat Rumbaugh began a similar event in Takoma Park six years earlier. Today, this non-profit works nationally to encourage kids of all ages to enjoy indoor and outdoor play.