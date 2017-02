Sen Will Smith, D-District 20, Del. Sheila Hixson, D-District 20, Del. David Moon, D-District 20 and Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, D-District 20 met with constituents Monday, February 20 to listen, talk about possible legislation in session and award members of the community for their outstanding service.

Delegates, senator meet District 20 constituents _MG_6161 Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., talks with constituents at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6179 Rep. Jamie Raskin, left, D-Md., gives a short speech at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6186 Sen. Will Smith, D-District 20, hands the microphone over to Del. Sheila Hixson, D-District 20, at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6188 Del. David Moon, D-District 20 speaks at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6194 Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, D-District 20, introduces herself at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6212 Sen. Will Smith, D-District 20, awards Capital City Cheesecake owner Meghan Murphy for her community work at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6216 Sen. Will Smith, D-District 20, awards Capital City Cheesecake owner Meghan Murphy for her community work at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6231 Sen. Will Smith, D-District 20, speaks at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6233 Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, D-District 20, meets with constituents at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6234 Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, D-District 20, speaks with members of the Sierra Club at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6240 District 20 Sierra Club members listen as Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, D-District 20, speaks at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6242 John Manirakiza of Springfield, Va. wears an African Immigrant Caucus shirt in support of his friends who live in Takoma Park at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6247 A sign sits outside of the delegation room for District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md. _MG_6253 District 20 Sierra Club members show support for their environmental cause at District 20 Night Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Annapolis, Md.