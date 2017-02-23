Even as President Trump speaks about recent anti-Semitic hostilities, one local Jewish Community Center is trying to cope with the aftermath from a recent series of bomb threats.
by Jessie Cohen
Capital News Service
Even as President Trump speaks about recent anti-Semitic hostilities, one local Jewish Community Center is trying to cope with the aftermath from a recent series of bomb threats.
by Jessie Cohen
Capital News Service
Be the first to comment on "Jewish Community Center still coping with aftermath of bomb threats"