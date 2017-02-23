Jewish Community Center still coping with aftermath of bomb threats

Posted By: Eric Bond February 23, 2017

Even as President Trump speaks about recent anti-Semitic hostilities, one local Jewish Community Center is trying to cope with the aftermath from a recent series of bomb threats.

by Jessie Cohen
Capital News Service

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Jewish Community Center still coping with aftermath of bomb threats"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*