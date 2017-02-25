Maryland lawmakers to decide on future of fracking in the state

Protesters shouted slogans like “Don’t frack Maryland, ban fracking now” and “All this fracking’s got to go” as various people entered the State House Wednesday morning. (Jack Chavez/Capital News Service)

Posted By: Eric Bond February 25, 2017

VIDEO: With a moratorium on fracking due to expire in just a few months, lawmakers in Annapolis are considering an all-out ban on the practice of using water, sand and chemicals to break up rocks to free up the gas that’s underground.

