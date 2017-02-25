Maryland lawmakers to decide on future of fracking in the state

VIDEO: With a moratorium on fracking due to expire in just a few months, lawmakers in Annapolis are considering an all-out ban on the practice of using water, sand and chemicals to break up rocks to free up the gas that’s underground.
