Maryland legislators rally at Town Hall

A crowd member holds a sign reading "Bring it all down," at The People's Town Hall Forum at the Civic Center in Silver Spring, Md. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Posted By: Vickie Connor
February 27, 2017

Maryland elected officials and leaders from CASA joined constituents at the Civic Center in Silver Spring, Maryland to rally at a town hall entitled, "How the People and Congress Can Stop a Lawless President," on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
