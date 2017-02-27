Maryland legislators rally at Town Hall

TOPICS:
A crowd member holds a sign reading "Bring it all down," at The People's Town Hall Forum at the Civic Center in Silver Spring, Md. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Posted By: Vickie Connor February 27, 2017

Maryland elected officials and leaders from CASA joined constituents at the Civic Center in Silver Spring, Maryland to rally at a town hall entitled, “How the People and Congress Can Stop a Lawless President,” on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Maryland legislators rally at Town Hall"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*