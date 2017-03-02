Marylanders lobby for pro-immigrant legislation

TOPICS:

Posted By: Vickie Connor March 2, 2017

Supporters of pro-immigrant legislation from across the state rallied in Annapolis on Monday, February 27, 2017. People of all ages came in bus loads to the organized march to Lawyer’s Mall in front of the State House.
