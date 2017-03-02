Marylanders lobby for pro-immigrant legislation TOPICS:annapolisCASAimmigrantlegislation Posted By: Vickie Connor March 2, 2017 Supporters of pro-immigrant legislation from across the state rallied in Annapolis on Monday, February 27, 2017. People of all ages came in bus loads to the organized march to Lawyer’s Mall in front of the State House. AllMarylanders lobby for pro-immigrant legislation_MG_6805_MG_6801_MG_6796_MG_6779_MG_6777_MG_6773_MG_6767_MG_6761_MG_6755_MG_6749_MG_6746_MG_6738_MG_6733_MG_6732_MG_6727_MG_6722_MG_6712_MG_6707_MG_6704_MG_6701_MG_6700_MG_6698
Be the first to comment on "Marylanders lobby for pro-immigrant legislation"