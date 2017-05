On April 15, taxpayers from Tacoma, Wash., to Takoma Park, Md., marched to demand that President Donald J. Trump release his tax returns.

“In America, no one is above the law, and all of us are subject to it,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.-8) at a rally in Washington, D.C. “If you don’t release your taxes, we have no way of knowing if you are putting America first or Donald Trump first.”