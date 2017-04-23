PHOTOS: March for Science

Researchers, teachers, doctors, children and lovers of science flooded the National Mall on Saturday, April 22, 2017 for the March for Science in Washington, D.C. The peaceful protest called on a mission to “unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good, and for political leaders and policymakers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest,” according to the official website. The day began with a teach-in and rally and ended with the march through the streets of D.C.