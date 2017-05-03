City begins summer farmer’s market

Vickie Connor May 3, 2017

Farmers and vendors flocked from D.C. area to display and sell their produce, baked goods, food and more to the Takoma Park community on April 30, 2017. The market is held year-round on Sundays but April marks the return of certain summer vendors.

