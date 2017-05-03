Farmers and vendors flocked from D.C. area to display and sell their produce, baked goods, food and more to the Takoma Park community on April 30, 2017. The market is held year-round on Sundays but April marks the return of certain summer vendors.
Farmers and vendors flocked from D.C. area to display and sell their produce, baked goods, food and more to the Takoma Park community on April 30, 2017. The market is held year-round on Sundays but April marks the return of certain summer vendors.
Be the first to comment on "City begins summer farmer’s market"