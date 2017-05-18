CARTOON: Enough Rope

Dale Ingram, an artist and musician, moved to Takoma in 2014. He’s been producing webcomics since 2003. His current comics work explores the themes of anxiety, mindfulness, kindness, satire and science fiction. When he’s not drawing, he can usually be found somewhere around Takoma Park or hiking in Rock Creek Park, looking for inspiration.

