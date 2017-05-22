Fire on Elm Ave causes “significant” damage

60 firefighters from Montgomery and Prince George’s County fire departments responded to a serious blaze at 107 Elm Avenue in Takoma Park this afternoon.

It took between 20 and 30 minutes to put out the fire, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

“A little before 1 p.m. we received a call from a neighbor who heard the smoke alarm and saw smoke,” Piringer said.

The fire began in the void space between the second floor flooring and the first floor ceiling area, said Piringer, and was likely electrical.

The damage was significant and estimated to be in the area of $250,000.

The Red Cross was on the scene and no one was injured.