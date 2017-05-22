Protesters gather at Silver Spring metro after judge further delays Purple Line

A small protest took place at the Silver Spring metro stop Monday evening, hours after a federal judge ordered more studies be done to examine how the Purple Line could affect metro ridership, effectively keeping construction on the proposed suburban-connector line on hold.

“We’re very disappointed, and we are hoping for a fast appeal to undo this decision,” said Ronit Dancis, president of Action Committee for Transit, who organized the protest.

The judge’s decision was also met with criticism from the governor’s office.

“Today’s partial ruling by (U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon) is incredibly disappointing, but not entirely surprising,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a press release. “The fact that it took a federal judge this long to reach the conclusion that more study is needed is completely baffling and, if allowed to stand, will cause irreparable harm to this vital project and cost the state hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars.”

No timetable has been set for the studies to be completed.