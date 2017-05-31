Takoma named “A Playful City” ninth year in a row

For the ninth year in a row, Takoma Park has been named A Playful City USA by the national nonprofit KABOOM.

According to the KABOOM website, the A Playful City USA program aims to recognize cities and towns that “create policies or invests in programs and infrastructure to keep kids active, playing, and healthy.”

The program highlights cities that ensure low-income childrenget the necessary balanced play and activity needed to thrive.

Takoma Park is among 258 other cities with the national honor.

“Takoma Park is proud to stand with 257 honored communities who are making it easier for all kids to get balanced and active play in their neighborhoods,” said a press release issued by the city, “and for pledging to integrate play as a solution to the challenges facing their communities.”

Takoma Park was one of four Maryland cities recognized, including Baltimore, Capitol Heights and Rockville.