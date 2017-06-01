Future of paid sick leave legislation uncertain

Rallies and protests are turning up all over the state in response to Gov. Larry Hogan vetoing the Maryland Healthy Working Families Act last week, a bill which would require businesses that employ 15 or more employees to offer their employees no less than five paid days of sick leave.

Supporters of the bill say that required paid sick leave will help relieve some of the burden from people who must decide whether to earn money or receive the medical attention they or their family members need. Opponents, like Gov. Hogan, say that the bill would be “disastrous” for the state economy.

“It would kill small businesses and jeopardize thousands of Maryland jobs,” the governor said at a news conference last week.

Hogan’s office released a curious take on the popular Discovery Channel skeptic show “Mythbusters” with a statement titled “Mythbuster: Paid Sick Leave Edition.”

The 2,286-word statement exhaustively outlined what Hogan feels to be the “myths” and the “realities” of the Working Families Act and the governor’s own sick leave bill–the Common Sense Paid Sick Leave Act of 2017–which got nowhere in the Democrat-led state legislature.

While the statement provides plenty of factual information, it spends a great deal of time disparaging state Democrats and defending the governor’s position, which has and is expected to continue to receive scrutiny from supporters of the bill.

“Myth: Governor Hogan refused to negotiate with members of the General Assembly on a paid sick leave proposal,” the statement reads. “Reality: Delegate Luke Clippinger admitted that democrats are unwilling to engage with Governor Hogan.”

“Myth: According to Senators (James) Rosapepe and (Richard) Madaleno, Governor Hogan’s Common Sense Paid Sick Leave Act Of 2017 was a ‘radical’ and ‘partisan’ proposal … Reality: Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy of Connecticut signed a law using the same 50 employer (sic) threshold as Governor Hogan’s proposed legislation.”

Hogan’s veto does not come as a surprise, considering the gap between the Working Family Act’s 15-employee threshold and the Common Sense Act’s 50-employee threshold. Though the bill passed both the House and the Senate with veto-proof majorities, an override of the governor’s veto is far from a sure thing. The bill passed the Senate with the veto-proof minimum of 29 votes, meaning that supporters of the bill could not afford to lose a single senator if they proceed with an override vote in the 2018 session.

The governor, state legislators, and lobbyists are expected to continue negotiating throughout the year.